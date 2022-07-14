KeyCorp Weighs in on Apple Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $4,282,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $2,588,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.