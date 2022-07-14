KeyCorp Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of TPX opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 846,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 222,957 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

