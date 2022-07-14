Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.05) to GBX 375 ($4.46) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.03) to GBX 245 ($2.91) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.206 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

