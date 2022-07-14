Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIGRY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kion Group from €102.00 ($102.00) to €92.00 ($92.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kion Group from €71.00 ($71.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Societe Generale downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kion Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

