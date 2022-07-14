Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Up 5,100.0% in June

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €106.00 ($106.00) to €78.00 ($78.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($82.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($90.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

