Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $16.43 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,287 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.41 and its 200 day moving average is $286.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

