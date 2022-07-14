KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.70

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.70 and traded as low as C$10.21. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.28, with a volume of 7,633 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KPT shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 654.55%.
About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
