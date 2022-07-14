Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 269 to CHF 278 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 75.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.3138 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International (Get Rating)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.