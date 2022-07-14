Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading 3.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kura Oncology traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.64. 9,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 796,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

