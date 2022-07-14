Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kura Oncology traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 9,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 796,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

