Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,260 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $924.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.88 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

