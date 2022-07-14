Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,244.22.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,250.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,531.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.