Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,250.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2,531.92.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

