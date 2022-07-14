Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Buys 4,458 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $111.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $109.30 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $328.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Argus dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.28.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

