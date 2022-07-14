Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 43,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 452,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock opened at $78.80 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

