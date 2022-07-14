Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Critical Comparison

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Lilium alerts:

This table compares Lilium and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lilium and Vertical Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 11,649.06 -$486.29 million N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 3,415.87 -$337.21 million N/A N/A

Vertical Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lilium has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lilium and Vertical Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33 Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50

Lilium presently has a consensus price target of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of 345.71%. Vertical Aerospace has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.11%. Given Lilium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lilium is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

Summary

Lilium beats Vertical Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.