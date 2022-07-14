Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.64

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $13.93. Limoneira shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 36,616 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $232.87 million, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $57,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 583,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 447,972 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Limoneira by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after buying an additional 203,259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Limoneira by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

