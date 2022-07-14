Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.37% of Liquidity Services worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LQDT. Craig Hallum began coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

LQDT opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

