Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $348.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s current price.

LAD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.50.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors stock opened at $277.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $252.56 and a 12 month high of $387.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.43.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $2,314,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.