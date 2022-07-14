Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Up 9,400.0% in June

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 9,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LTUM opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Lithium has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

