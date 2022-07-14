Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Up 8,800.0% in June

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 8,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LZRFY opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.0249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

