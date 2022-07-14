LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $258.96

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.96 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 232.80 ($2.77). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 236.40 ($2.81), with a volume of 1,296,290 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.63) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($3.98) to GBX 340 ($4.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 299.67 ($3.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 303.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

In other news, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($140,342.53). Also, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($788,809.23).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

