LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $258.96

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.96 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 232.80 ($2.77). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 236.40 ($2.81), with a volume of 1,296,290 shares.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.63) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($3.98) to GBX 340 ($4.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 299.67 ($3.56).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 303.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.96.
In other news, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($140,342.53). Also, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($788,809.23).
LondonMetric Property Company Profile (LON:LMP)
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
