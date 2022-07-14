LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,116,000 after purchasing an additional 777,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $84.58 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $83.09 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.12.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

