LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.12.

LYB stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $83.09 and a one year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

