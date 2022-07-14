Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$73.10 and last traded at C$72.72. Approximately 125,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,001,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$85.49.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 9.6700002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.