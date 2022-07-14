Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MARA. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

MARA opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $824.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,975,000 after purchasing an additional 141,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 262,170 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 673,764 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

