Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

