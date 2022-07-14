Marcum Wealth LLC Has $11.50 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,314 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

