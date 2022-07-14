Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,250.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2,531.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

