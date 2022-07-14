Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 97 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,244.22.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,250.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,531.92.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

