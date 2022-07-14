MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in MarketAxess by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.78.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $259.46 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $498.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.