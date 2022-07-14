Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MMC opened at $151.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average of $159.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $137.85 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.82.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

