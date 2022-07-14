Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Up 7,600.0% in June

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 7,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MARZF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marston’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC cut shares of Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MARZF stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Marston’s has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

About Marston’s (Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

