Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Up 7,600.0% in June

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 7,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MARZF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marston’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC cut shares of Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MARZF stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Marston’s has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

