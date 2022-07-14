Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $384.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $406.00.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $420.20.
MLM opened at $309.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.32. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
