Mattel (MAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Mattel has set its FY22 guidance at $1.42-1.48 EPS and its FY23 guidance at >$1.90 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.83 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Mattel by 19.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

