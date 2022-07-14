McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,244.22.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,250.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,531.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

