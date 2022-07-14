McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,244.22.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,250.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2,531.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

