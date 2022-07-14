MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 17,600.0% in June

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 17,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MDJM stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. MDJM has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.58.
MDJM Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDJM (MDJH)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.