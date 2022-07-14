MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 17,600.0% in June

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 17,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MDJM stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. MDJM has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.58.

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

