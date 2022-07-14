Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medallion Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.96 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 28.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $149.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.