MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $176.15

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.15 and traded as low as $172.96. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $172.96, with a volume of 10 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.82%.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.
