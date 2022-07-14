Meritage Portfolio Management Has $10.33 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,247,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Shares of JNJ opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $461.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.