Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Up 3.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 351,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Specifically, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MRUS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Merus by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,912,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Merus by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 218,244 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,630,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merus by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 597,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 419,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

