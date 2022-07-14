Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Up 3.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 351,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Specifically, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $24,912,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 218,244 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at $16,630,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 597,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 419,152 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.