Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.89. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $683.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $86,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,739.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

