Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.89. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $683.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.27.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)
