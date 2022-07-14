MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the June 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CXE opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 307,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 191,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 128,755 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.