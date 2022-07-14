Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

