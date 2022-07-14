Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 749,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 53,568 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $231,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

