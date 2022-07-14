Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $6,309,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 590,944 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.