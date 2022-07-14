Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,944 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $182,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

