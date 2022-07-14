Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.